On Practice

Most advice practices unprepared for sale and lack succession planning

Australian advice practices are not ready to present their businesses to potential buyers with fewer than one in four having a documented business or succession plan, according to Business Health. This is despite figures from the consultancy firm showing strong industry averages for firms with annual revenue of almost $1.2 million and profit margins of just under 30 per cent.
Oksana PatronJuly 18, 2025
Superannuation

How super funds keep an eye on the long term – and on risk

Simon HoyleJuly 18, 2025
Industry

Adviser tied to Shield, First Guardian failures gets travel restraint extended

Chris DastoorJuly 17, 2025
Professional Standards

CFP numbers grow globally but decline in Australia

Chris DastoorJuly 17, 2025
Opinion

Build, sell or partner: Making the right call for your advice business

Matthew FogartyJuly 16, 2025
Superannuation

Consumer advocate body calls out ART in insurance backflip

Chris DastoorJuly 16, 2025
Industry

Stockbroking body CEO urges unity on exit

Nina HendyJuly 15, 2025
Industry
Industry
1

Industry funds lag retail counterparts on member satisfaction

Industry funds lag their retail counterparts on member satisfaction, despite suffering reputational setbacks from the Hayne royal commission six years ago, according to research from Professional Planner publisher Conexus Financial and CoreData. For industry funds, the issue is an inability to link members to better services in retirement, but the research has found consumers would happily use a fund-provided advice service.
Chris DastoorJuly 14, 2025
Regulation

FAAA says profession exposed Shield, First Guardian failures

Industry

Court finds Mayfair 101 director Mawhinney broke the law

1

CSLR raises eyebrows across Tasman

2025 Licensee Summit

Profession needs to maintain ‘productive paranoia’

Green shoots are appearing for the advice profession after a transformative decade that saw the upheaval of an entire industry. But while advisers and licensees might be the beneficiaries of favourable tailwinds, the Professional Planner Licensee Summit heard they should be wary – and prepared – for another downward turn in the cycle.
Chris DastoorJuly 9, 2025
Regulation
Regulation

ASIC consults on simplifying PDS guidance

The corporate regulator has released a plan that would remove duplicate guidance covered in financial advice disclosures. The changes would retire several regulatory guides and information sheets to help simplify guidance documentations.
Chris DastoorJuly 10, 2025
Industry

Shield-connected advisers banned by ASIC

A pair of advisers from MWL Financial Services have been banned by ASIC for giving inappropriate advice in connection to the failed Shield Master Fund. Despite being found to have not acted in clients’ best interests and giving misleading statements, the bans will only cover periods of four and eight years.
Chris DastoorJuly 9, 2025
Webinar: Quality of Advice Review update

Webinar: Michelle Levy on the Quality of Advice Review

How to pick a fraud

Opinion
Retirement

Super funds still letting members down in retirement

For years the regulators have urged super funds to move faster to meet Retirement Income Covenant obligations. But Simon Hoyle writes that research from Conexus Financial and CoreData shows how a continued lack of urgency has translated into poor preparedness for and satisfaction with retirement among super fund members.
Simon HoyleJuly 15, 2025
Opinion

Tackling the biggest threat to growth

Opinion

Portfolio assurance: The model portfolio imperative for clients

Opinion

Three years after RIC, everybody must do more to solve retirement

Opinion
1

Lifting the super tax changes the rules mid-game with no way out

The Albanese government's proposed changes to super tax concessions may seem like no big deal since it increases taxes for only an estimated 80,000 Australians, but Simon Hoyle writes those people accumulated their account balances legitimately and under the rules that applied at the time in good faith.
Simon HoyleJune 20, 2025
Productivity fix needed to boost capacity to 200 clients per adviser

0

Business is increasingly risky, giving good advice is not

0

The evolution of advice and vertical integration 2.0

1
The rise of the advice platform is set to disrupt the value chain

2

Brace yourself, ‘super licensees’ are coming

0

The opportunity cost of the control illusion

0
How super funds keep an eye on the long term – and on risk

0

Super funds still letting members down in retirement

0

Wholesale might not be the route to riches advisers think it is

0
2025 Licensee Summit

The inside story of AMP’s financial advice exit

The shock sale of AMP’s financial advice licensing business in 2024 was a momentous moment for the industry and marked the end of the era of institutional ownership. But it was respect for that long history, and the lived experience of AMP’s remaining advisers, that motivated the winning bidders, Entireti and AZ NGA.
Aleks VickovichJuly 7, 2025
2025 Licensee Summit

Licensees go head-to-head in a ‘battle for likeability’

2025 Licensee Summit

Shadforth’s dramatic plan to double
in size

On Practice

Sorting contributions before super funds ‘shut the gate’ at EOFY

On Practice

Adviser equity stakes prevent conflict over client custody

When an adviser leaves a practice there is the inevitable conflict over who has the rights to serve the client, particularly when non-solicitation agreements are in place but the client has the personal relationship with the adviser. Outside of selling books or going through court, advisers having a stake in the practice is one way to mitigate this tension.
Beata KuczynskaJune 13, 2025
View all
Industry
3

ASIC investigating role of platforms in high profile failures

The corporate regulator is investigating the role platforms played in failed schemes like Shield and First Guardian that leveraged the authority of well-known brands to gain legitimacy. But ASIC has defended its own conduct as it launches another campaign to raise consumer awareness of high risk schemes, saying it has acted faster than in the past and is diverting resources and utilising federal police to tackle the problem.
Chris DastoorJuly 3, 2025
2025 Licensee Summit

Client or adviser: Who is the real beneficiary of managed accounts?

Research

Super funds to close out FY25 with ‘astonishing’ result

Opinion

Getting private credit right for retail investors

Private Credit

Dispersion of private credit manager skill a minefield for investors

Video

Tariffs, trade wars and reverse globalisation

Video

US exceptionalism and AI demand

View all
Regulation

Investment in advice held back by regulatory uncertainty: Bombora

Investment in advice is being held back by a lack of certainty about when the current tranche of changes to financial advice laws will land, according to Bombora Advice's Wayne Handley as he hands over leadership of the risk specialist firm to incoming CEO Niall McConville. Handley has called on the government to fast-track reform and urgently provide a timeline for the implementation of changes.
Glenda KorporaalJuly 8, 2025
2025 Licensee Summit

Wholesale might not be the route to riches advisers think it is

2025 Licensee Summit

Expect to see more ‘insanely profitable’ advice businesses

2025 Licensee Summit

Spectre of the royal commission hangs over super fund advice

Opinion
1

Retirement advice through super will be far better than no advice

Video

Webinar: Quality of Advice Review update

Video

Webinar: Michelle Levy on the Quality of Advice Review

Profiles
Profiles

How pro-bono work helped adviser Nicola Beswick create new firm

Lawyer turned financial adviser Nicola Beswick recently launched her own financial firm White Rabbit Advisory. Through her experience on the board of the Pro Bono Financial Advice Network, she learned valuable lessons which helped her navigate the challenges of setting up her own business.
Beata KuczynskaMarch 27, 2025
Profiles

The ‘powerhouse’ women driving AZ NGA’s next growth phase

Profiles

Reflecting on nearly half a century in financial advice

Industry

Profile CEO steps aside after seven years

Profiles

When articulating value results in referrals

One of the biggest lessons learned in advice for Merideon Wealth Strategies managing director Mark Rattigan has been that articulating value to clients will mitigate any concerns about the cost of advice – so much so that justifying fee rises inadvertently boosted referrals because clients better understood the value of the advice they were being given.
Chris DastoorSeptember 30, 2024