On Practice
Most advice practices unprepared for sale and lack succession planning
Industry1
Industry funds lag retail counterparts on member satisfaction
2025 Licensee Summit
Profession needs to maintain ‘productive paranoia’
Regulation
ASIC consults on simplifying PDS guidance
Industry
Shield-connected advisers banned by ASIC
Retirement
Super funds still letting members down in retirement
Opinion1
Lifting the super tax changes the rules mid-game with no way out
2025 Licensee Summit
The inside story of AMP’s financial advice exit
On Practice
Adviser equity stakes prevent conflict over client custody
Industry3
ASIC investigating role of platforms in high profile failures
Productivity fix needed to boost capacity to 200 clients per adviser