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Translating big picture views into portfolio action

Jack Smith

20 May 2026 11:39

Sticky inflation, bifurcated equity markets and an uncertain rate environment are the challenges facing investors in the market today, according to AMP chief investment officer Anna Shelley and general manager of investments Stuart Eliot. 
 
The pair joined Investment Magazine‘s Lachlan Maddock, positing that the more durable investment response is building portfolios that don’t depend on that support, through inflation protection, real assets and a direct infrastructure program focused on the energy security spending reshaping global capital flows. 

Shelley and Eliot discussed the sharp disparity opening up in Australian equities between commodity strength and consumer weakness, how AMP structures its managed portfolio range to maximise tax efficiency as clients move through the advice journey, and why the managed accounts space is one of the most interesting places to be managing money right now. 

 

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