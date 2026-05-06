Evolution of the CIO: Why retiree clients need a Chief ‘Interpretation’ Officer

Produced in partnership with Generation Life.

A decade ago, building a financial plan came with a kind of quiet confidence. A handful of structures. Familiar rules. A system you could largely trust to maintain consistency.

Think of it as free to air television with just a handful of channels. You knew what was on. You knew where to find it. The rules of the system were easier to navigate, and that feeling of clarity had value.

That world is now not commonplace.

Today, the landscape looks more like managing multiple streaming platforms at once – each investment vehicle with its own purpose, its own library, its own rules that may shift, even slightly, often enough to feel slightly off centre ever so often.

And the evolution, from a simpler and stable system to a complex one that appears to be changing more given contemporary market conditions, risks and regulations, also reaffirms the value of quality advice, and the fundamental role of an adviser.

While client overall goals haven’t changed – build wealth, fund retirement and pass on wealth efficiently and with certainty – the system surrounding these goals have been rebuilt. Superannuation thresholds shift. Tax settings evolve. Government policy intents reset at each election cycle and are often accompanied by rule revisions that were not always open for public consultation for very long. Those same clients often feel the burden of making multi-decade decisions inside a system that can change direction in a single government budget announcement.

The central question is no longer “what’s the best product or solution?” It’s “how do I structure my client’s wealth, so it still achieves the desired outcome if the rules change?”

Given today’s financial services landscape, that’s a fundamentally different problem and it demands a fundamentally different kind of advice.

Advice is moving beyond portfolio construction and investment recommendations, towards strategic structural design: how different components interact, where dependencies sit, and how resilient the overall system may be under pressure. No longer is diversification exclusively the domain of asset allocation, it’s now an area that needs to be considered in the context of the structural elements of a financial plan.

Investment bonds are experiencing a quiet renaissance in parallel. Not as a standalone solution, but a component within a broader structure that can add flexibility as conditions, policy and rules evolve.

Enter the ‘Chief Interpretation Officer’

As financial plans become more structurally complex, the role of the adviser is evolving with them and the pressure is coming from both directions.

On one side, superannuation rules and other potential tax reforms keep shifting.

On the other, clients are not short on information. They are often overwhelmed by it. Government policy changes, tax reforms and industry narratives around superannuation, both pre and post-retirement, show up as recurrent themes in advice conversations.

Generation Life’s 2025/26 Navigating Uncertainty Report reflects what advisers are hearing and experiencing across the board.While confidence in the superannuation system itself remains high, confidence in the predictability of the rules that govern it is weakening.

Some 66 per cent of investors say the rules change too often and are hard to follow. At the same time, 69 per cent say they feel less confident about retiring comfortably than they did just a few years ago.

That gap – between a system that is structurally sound, but increasingly hard to read – is precisely the environment in which financial advice now operates in. The challenge is no longer access to information. It’s knowing what would be best to do with it.

That is part of the work of a “Chief Interpretation Officer”: translating a system that does not present as a single, same narrative over time into something clients can understand, act on and feel confident with over time.

In practice, it may start with simple questions:

Where is this client overexposed to a single system or set of rules?

What could happen to this strategy if those rules change?

How easily can this structure adapt without triggering unnecessary cost or complexity?

From there, financial planning goals and investments’ structural requirements have been seen to shift.

Instead of relying on a single framework – whether superannuation, managed investment accounts, company ownership or trusts – advisers are considering combining multiple structures in clients’ investment portfolios, each governed by different rules, to create diversity and flexibility. Investment bonds are one of those structures, even though arguably one of the lesser-known and understood investment structures.

Viewed through a practice management lens, potential legislative changes prompt advisers to step back and ask:

Where are clients’ investments concentrated in a single system or structure? How exposed are these investments to future government policy risk?

And how easily can their strategies adapt without friction?

Which assumptions still hold in a shifting policy environment?

Which familiar structures might be creating hidden risk?

And where could alternative frameworks – when combined thoughtfully – add resilience over time?

The opportunity now is not simply to introduce other alternatives, but to understand how they can work and when each should be deployed. While not new, this capability is taking on greater prominence as advisers respond to an environment of more complex client needs and a less ongoing certainty of policies.

A re-evaluation, not a rediscovery (of investment bonds)

This points to a re-evaluation, of investment bonds – driven not by a material change in what they can do, but by how narrowly they’ve historically been positioned and utilised.

Two misconceptions have historically limited how advisers use them.

First, they’ve been compared directly to superannuation as if the decision is one or the other. In practice, that’s the wrong question. Superannuation remains foundational. But it is also subject to constraints like contribution caps, and preservations rules, along with a tendency to be treated by evolving government policy and law changes. Comparing the usual investment bonds to superannuation, misses the point. The role of investment bonds is not to compete with superannuation, but to sit alongside it.

Second, they have traditionally been assessed in isolation, evaluated on specific features or tax outcomes rather than their role within a broader portfolio. In a world of changing conditions, that may not always be the best lens. Real value may often result from, not what an investment bond can deliver on its own, but how it can complement other structures as part of a holistic solution.

Viewed through this lens, three things become strategically valuable:

A different tax environment: Earnings are tax-paid within the investment bond at a maximum rate of 30 per cent, but tax-optimised options are estimated to reduce the tax rate to around 10 per cent to 15 per cent. Investments can be accessed at any time, with no personal tax impact if no withdrawals are made within the first 10 years and that 10-year period has not been reset. Legislative consistency: While no structure is immune to change, the governing framework for investment bonds has experienced fewer changes than superannuation policies. In a financial environment with frequent reforms and other risks, that predictability has real worth. Transfer control: Investment bonds allow ownership and beneficiary arrangements to be structured precisely – without triggering many of the tax events that complicate wealth transfer through alternative vehicles, as well as reducing the potential for conflict between beneficiaries.

Individually, none of these features are new. But combined within a portfolio that is navigating contribution limits, changing tax settings and uncertain policy direction, they offer something specific: exposure to a different set of rules – which is precisely the point.

Where investment bonds add structural value

For advisers, knowing what investment bonds offer is one thing, but knowing where to deploy them is the actual work.

For most clients, the case for investment bonds doesn’t rest on any single feature, it rests on where the overall portfolio is exposed. In practice, that shows up in four ways:

Super concentration risk : For clients approaching superannuation caps or affected by changing tax settings, investment bonds provide a way to continue investing tax-effectively without increasing reliance on super.

: For clients approaching superannuation caps or affected by changing tax settings, investment bonds provide a way to continue investing tax-effectively without increasing reliance on super. Tax diversification: Sequencing withdrawals across different tax regimes gives advisers meaningful control over a client’s tax position over time and reduces vulnerability to any one government policy change.

Sequencing withdrawals across different tax regimes gives advisers meaningful control over a client’s tax position over time and reduces vulnerability to any one government policy change. Intergenerational wealth transfer :With control over beneficiaries, fewer transfer frictions and tax-effective transfers, investment bonds can be used to structure wealth transfer more precisely and tax-efficiently, particularly where timing and conditions matter, not to mention the potential to reduce family conflict when passed outside of the estate.

:With control over beneficiaries, fewer transfer frictions and tax-effective transfers, investment bonds can be used to structure wealth transfer more precisely and tax-efficiently, particularly where timing and conditions matter, not to mention the potential to reduce family conflict when passed outside of the estate. Building optionality into long-term plans: Where future government policy is uncertain – which is most of the time – having assets governed by a separate legislative framework and different rues isn’t just useful. It’s a form of structural diversification.

And this is where the role of the adviser as Chief Interpretation Officer becomes most tangible. These decisions are not about merely selecting investments. They are judgements about how different parts of a portfolio interact, where the pressure points are, and which combinations hold up when the rules shift.

Because knowing which structures to combine, and why, is the work that now sits at the centre of every client relationship.

Where this leads

In the end, the renaissance of investment bonds is not really about investment bonds. It’s about recognition that portfolios can no longer rely on a single system or structure. That flexibility must be designed, not assumed, and that the real measure of a strategy is not how it performs today, but how it adapts over time.

The challenge facing clients is not a lack of options. It’s knowing which ones will still make sense in ten or twenty years’ time. That shift is now underway – and it places the adviser, as Chief Interpretation Officer, firmly at the centre of it.

Vincent Stranges is head of product management and projects at Generation Life.