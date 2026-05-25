The missing role of judgement in financial advice

In the 1963 novel On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Ian Fleming revealed the Bond family motto: Orbis non sufficit – The World is Not Enough. For 007, it served as a reminder that mere existence, or even the technical mastery of one’s environment, was secondary to a higher purpose.

In the modern regulatory landscape, licensees often find themselves in a similar position. We inhabit a vast “world” of technical compliance – a sprawling map of black-letter laws, rigid policy manuals, and exhaustive checklists. For some, they believe that if they can just tick every box and satisfy every technical requirement, they will have adequately discharged their obligations.

But as any seasoned operative knows, the compliance world is not enough.

Not long ago, I reviewed a series of client files escalated as part of a remediation exercise. On initial review, nothing was obviously deficient. The files were complete, disclosures made, and the process followed to the letter. Procedurally, the position appeared defensible.

As the review progressed, however, patterns emerged. Similar strategies appeared across different clients, often with limited evidence that alternatives had been explored. In every instance, a commercial arrangement or referral was connected to the implementation of those strategies.

Individually, none of these factors pointed to a clear failure, but I couldn’t shake the feeling something essential was missing. The policies had been followed and the disclosures made, but the question of whether the advice was genuinely independent and driven solely by the client’s interests appeared not to have been tested in any meaningful way.

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The rules were being satisfied but was the objective standard being met? And then it dawned on me – what was missing was not an element of process, but judgement. That distinction is critical, because judgement cannot be substituted by process.

The limits of the map

The regulatory framework governing financial advice is both extensive and well-understood.

Conflicted remuneration, conflicts of interest, the best interests duty and the financial adviser Code of Ethics are supported by detailed regulatory guidance. Together, these create the impression of a comprehensive and well-functioning system.

Despite this, we read stories every week where advice outcomes fall short. The issue cannot be a lack of laws. More likely, it lies in how those laws are interpreted in the commercial arena. The standard is straightforward: advice must be driven solely by the client’s interests, not by external considerations. While easily understood in principle, maintaining this in practice – within the “commercial realities” of a business – is where the risk of undue influence emerges.

The creeping shadow of structural influence

Influence does not typically present as overtly inappropriate. Instead, it develops gradually through arrangements that are, in themselves, entirely legitimate. Remuneration structures, referral relationships, and areas of specialisation are normal features of an advice practice, each serving a legitimate commercial purpose.

The difficulty arises when these elements begin to align. Over time, this alignment can create a consistent direction in advice, where similar strategies are recommended across different clients and alternative approaches receive less attention. The advice may still appear reasonable in isolation, but it becomes less clearly anchored to the specific circumstances of each client. At that point, the issue is no longer a particular recommendation; it becomes structural, reflecting the way the business itself operates.

The disclosure trap: A seductive double agent

It is here that the limits of process become apparent. An advice file may be complete, but compliance processes are designed to record decisions. What compliance processes do not determine is whether those decisions are sound.

As any Bond fan will know, the most dangerous threats are often the allies that turn out to be enemies. In the world of compliance, ‘disclosure’ is our seductive double agent. It carries the outward appearance of serving the client by providing transparency, but a licensee must ensure it is not being used to legitimise a conflict. The regulatory expectation is not that influenced advice is explained away – it is to ensure the influence never enters the room in the first place.

This leads to an important realisation: a compliant process is only as strong as the judgement that precedes it. When compliance is used to support outcomes rather than to test them, a subtle shift occurs. Disclosure becomes a means of managing risk to the adviser, not the client, and approval is sought to legitimise an arrangement rather than to challenge it. Instead of acting as an independent control, the system is used to endorse decisions where sound judgement was absent.

Managing the mission, not the checklist

The key obligations in this area including acting in the client’s best interests, managing conflicts, and avoiding conflicted remuneration, are designed to operate as a system. When applied collectively with appropriate judgement, they are effective. When treated as a series of technical requirements, it becomes possible to satisfy each individual policy yet still arrive at an outcome that fails the spirit of the law.

The most significant risks do not usually arise from deliberate misconduct. Rather, they emerge from ordinary decisions made in good faith that, over time, shape the direction of advice in subtle ways. By the time those influences become visible, they are often embedded in the structure of the practice itself, leaving the business awash in hidden regulatory risk.

Licence to judge

For advisers and licensees, the challenge is therefore not simply to abide by policies, but to recognise when the structural environment in which advice is being provided may itself be influencing the outcome. This requires a willingness to step back from the technical ‘gadgetry’ of compliance and consider, in a more fundamental sense, whether an arrangement is appropriate.

In the Bond films, 007 is often saved by a clever tool or device from Q-Branch, but the broader mission is always won through Bond’s ability to read a room, sense a trap, and exercise good judgement. Similarly, licensees should remember that while compliance tools can support the discharge of regulatory obligations, they may not on their own achieve the objective standard.

Ultimately, as licensees we must embrace our own ‘licence to judge’ – an invitation to assess the adequacy of our arrangements beyond the technical elements of checklists, policies, and manuals. The integrity of financial advice depends first on our ability to view the entire framework through the prism of sound professional judgement.

Shivi Malik is a licensed financial adviser and CEO of Templestone Financial Services.