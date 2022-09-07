The webinar about the Quality of Advice Review took place on 7 September 2022 with a panel hosted live by Conexus Financial managing editor Julia Newbould:

Michelle Levy, Lead of the Quality of Advice Review

Sarah Abood, FPA chief executive

Matt Lawler, AMP Advice managing director



Michelle Levy and the panel discussed their thoughts in the review so far and explained some of the ideas behind the interim report as well as clarifying some of the definitions that many advisers are asking about at the moment.

This webinar is presented in partnership with AMP.