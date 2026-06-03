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Your guide to investment innovation

Professional Planner

3 June 2026 11:24

Advice businesses need to be creative and think outside the box to meet the increasing needs and expectations of clients, and efficiently deploy the wall of money pouring into the sector as well as the money flowing out as more Australians retire and spend longer in retirement.

As a result, innovation in wealth management is ramping up, spanning retirement income strategies, product development and portfolio management.

This is being fuelled by technological advancement, data insights and regulation, but the true test of new ideas, structures and solutions is if they improve investor outcomes and make people’s lives better.

The Professional Planner Investment Innovation Guide examines recent investment innovations including active ETFs, alternative tax structures, and private market opportunities.

It also explores the future of investing, the link between investment governance and innovation, and the increasing importance of structural diversification, following May’s Federal Budget.

For the cover story, we asked a panel of seven investment and advice experts to share their insights on the effectiveness of new solutions and the value they add for clients. Some of their opinions are contrary to the hype surrounding these products.

The purpose of this guide is to highlight important innovations and aid advisers to identify the developments that are genuinely innovative and have the potential to really move the dial for clients.

We hope you find this guide informative, insightful and useful.



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