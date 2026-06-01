Centrepoint expands Queensland presence with dual acquisitions

Centrepoint Alliance will acquire client books and salaried advisers from Queensland financial advice firms Cairns Wealth and Pinnacle Wealth, expanding its salaried advice business.

Both practices operate in the Astute Financial Management network, and the acquisition aims to further strengthen Centrepoint’s business partnership with Astute, a credit licensee which is a key referral and distribution partner.

“The acquisitions reinforce Centrepoint’s disciplined capital deployment framework, targeting high-quality, recurring earnings streams, aligned operating models and strong adviser retention characteristics,” the company said in an ASX release.

The strategic rationale of the deal was to help expand the group’s Queensland footprint, strengthening the Astute partnership and to produce more recurring earnings.

The Cairns Wealth advisers will operate from Astute premises in Cairns, while Pinnacle Wealth advisers will move into Centrepoint’s Brisbane office.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 1 July 2026, and will cost Centrepoint $3 million but is expected to bring in $1.5 million in revenue, adding approximately $600,000 to $650,000 to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT).

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Centrepoint confirmed that the National Australia Bank has approved a new acquisition facility of $10 million with a five-year term to help support the firm’s M&A activity.

Centrepoint Alliance chief executive John Shuttleworth said the acquisitions represent attractive strategic opportunities that are aligned with the group’s disciplined capital deployment framework.

“Importantly, they strengthen our partnership with Astute, complete our Queensland regional footprint and are expected to deliver high-quality, recurring earnings and immediate earnings contribution,” Shuttleworth said in an announcement to the ASX.

“We remain focused on executing our growth strategy through acquisitions, adviser recruitment and expansion of our platform and investments businesses.”

Centrepoint Alliance has 538 advisers, according to data from Adviser Ratings based on the ASIC Financial Advisers Register.

The group owns three licensees: Alliance Wealth (373 advisers), Matrix Planning Solutions (143) and Professional Investment Services (84).

Centrepoint Alliance added Matrix Planning Solutions through its acquisition of ClearView’s wealth business in 2021, Professional Investment Services from its acquisition of Professional Investment Holdings in 2010 and financial advice firm Financial Advice Matters in 2023.

Centrepoint Alliance made a deal with Brighter Super to acquire the fund’s annual review book it inherited when it acquired Suncorp’s retail super business Suncorp Portfolio Services Limited (SPSL).

Centrepoint financial planning group executive Francis Rigby and Brighter Super CEO Kate Farrer will be discussing the deal and super fund/advice partnerships at the Professional Planner Licensee Summit this month.