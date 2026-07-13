Entireti appoints new chair

Financial services veteran Geoff Lloyd will succeed Ray Miles as chair of Entireti after spending the past year working with the company on a consultative basis.

Entireti is Australia’s largest licensee owner and the parent company of subsidiaries of the former AMP licensees now known as Akumin, Fortnum Private Wealth, Personal Financial Services and self-licensed service provider Entireti Alliances.

Miles was founder of Fortnum Private Wealth and has served as chair since 2009 and will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

For the past year, Lloyd has consulted to Entireti on strategic planning, governance and strengthening the group’s operating framework.

Lloyd will lead the board and provide strategic advice to Entireti group CEO Neil Younger and the group’s senior executive team.

Lloyd’s previous roles include MLC chief executive, Perpetual CEO and managing director, Financial Services Council chair, BT advice and private banking general manager and St George Bank wealth management group executive.

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Lloyd also recently re-joined Perpetual as executive chair after Bain Capital acquired the asset manager’s wealth management arm in March.

He’s currently chair of investment platform Stake and adviser platform DASH, and is actively involved in the philanthropic and not-for-profit sector as chair of The Fathering Project and a non-executive director of Team Australia Challenge.

Lloyd is also chair of Conexus Financial, the publisher of Professional Planner, superannuation publication Investment Magazine and institutional asset owner publication Top1000Funds.

“Entireti has grown significantly, both organically and through M&A, and I’m excited to go on this growth journey together and support the business to solve the biggest problems facing advice businesses and deliver quality advice to more Australians,” Lloyd said in a statement.

Entireti managing director Neil Younger was recruited in 2016 to lead Fortnum as CEO and to succeed Miles, who became chair.

The past few years have seen Fortnum grow from one of the country’s mid-sized licensees, in terms of adviser numbers, into the country’s largest owner of licensees after it acquired PFS from Australian Unity in 2023.

The group re-branded to Entireti in 2024, with the Fortnum and PFS brands retained as individual licensee subsidiaries, currently led by Matt Brown.

In 2024, Entireti completed the blockbuster deal with AZ NGA to acquire AMP’s advice licensees AMP Financial Planning, Charter Financial Planning, Hillross Financial Services and its self-licensed service Jigsaw.

The group acquired IOOF Alliances in 2025, merging it with Jigsaw, and the group touts coverage of over 1300 advisers either through licensing or offering self-licensed services.

Younger said Lloyd’s extensive experience and insights are invaluable.

Ray Miles

“A key goal for us is to drive the productivity dividend inside advice practices and the board plays an important role in assisting us to execute our strategy and realise our ambitions,” Younger said.

Having completed significant M&A transactions over the past few years, Younger said the firm is now entering its next phase of growth.

“A key focus for the business is broadening our services and capabilities, and pioneering the deployment of AI-powered technology to build an Australian-first digital ecosystem platform for advice businesses,” Younger said.

Younger congratulated Miles for his contributions to the group for the past 17 years.

“Ray is arguably the strongest proponent of professional advice and the need to build strong advice businesses that this sector has known, and his stewardship has been critical in getting Entireti to where it is today,” Younger said.

“We thank him for his counsel and support for the business and the broader sector, and we feel fortunate that he will remain on the Board and continue to play an ongoing role in the growth and success of Entireti.”