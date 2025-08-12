Entireti has acquired Insignia Financial’s self-licensed business, pairing it with it’s counterpart from AMP.

The deal will add 70 self-licensed advisory firms and around 350 financial advisers to the Entireti community, merging it with existing licensee-to-licensee offer Jigsaw Advice Solutions, which will be re-branded to Entireti Alliances.

Jigsaw was acquired by Entireti in the megadeal that saw AMP divest its licensee businesses last year.

Entireti and Insignia declined to disclose the cost of the deal to Professional Planner, nor did the listed Insignia announce the deal to the ASX, which is understood to be due to the deal not being financially material.

Entireti Alliances will support around 85 self-licensed advisory firms and over 450 financial advisers and will continue to provide compliance, technology, business consulting and education and training solutions to self-licensed firms, the firm said.

Former head of IOOF Alliances, Andy Marshall, has been appointed general manager of the Alliances business and will report to Akumin chief executive Matt Lawler.

Akumin is the re-branded collective of AMP licensees – AMP Financial Planning, Hillross and Charter Financial Planning – that came over in the blockbuster acquisition last year.

Lawler came over as part of the arrangement, having led the AMP licensee business since 2021, helping the post-Hayne royal commission rebuild.

Insignia Financial had divested its self-employed adviser channels – what is now known as Rhombus Advisory – in 2023 but retained IOOF Alliances, along with salaried advice licensees Shadforth and Bridges. Insignia also divested from Godfrey Pembroke, returning it back to ownership of advisers in the licensee, sold Millennium3 to WT Financial Group and closed Lonsdale.

Entireti is the parent company created by Fortnum Private Wealth in 2024, after it acquired Australian Unity’s advice business, Personal Financial Services.

Around 45 per cent of IOOF Alliances’ self-licensed advisory firms had a female principal adviser, the firm said.

Entireti group chief executive Neil Younger said the launch of Alliances was part of the business strategy to have an expanded range of services for advisers outside its own licensing network.

“This strategic alliance brings together the industry’s two leading licensing and business services providers under one strong brand and proposition to empower self-licensed advice professionals to deliver quality advice and build strong businesses,” he said in a media release.