Retirement’s wealth wave demands a new language for advice

The superannuation system is producing retirees with balances unlike any previous generation, and the industry is still working out how to meet them.

In episode four of Managed Accounts Decoded, brought to you by North, Retirement Magazine editor Simon Hoyle is joined by North general manager for managed portfolios and investments David Hutchison, The Conexus Institute* executive director David Bell, and Epic Retirement Institute founder Bec Wilson.

This episode explores how managed accounts can serve the hyper-personalised needs of retirees, why a performance test borrowed from accumulation would struggle to translate, and what it will take to build a consumer narrative around the genuine value of advised, managed portfolio solutions.

*The Conexus Institute is a not-for-profit think-tank philanthropically funded by Conexus Financial, publisher of Professional Planner.