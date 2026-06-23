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Retirement’s wealth wave demands a new language for advice

Clockwise from top left: Simon Hoyle, David Bell, David Hutchison and Bec Wilson.

Jack Smith

23 June 2026 12:00

The superannuation system is producing retirees with balances unlike any previous generation, and the industry is still working out how to meet them.

In episode four of Managed Accounts Decoded, brought to you by North, Retirement Magazine editor Simon Hoyle is joined by North general manager for managed portfolios and investments David Hutchison, The Conexus Institute* executive director David Bell, and Epic Retirement Institute founder Bec Wilson.

This episode explores how managed accounts can serve the hyper-personalised needs of retirees, why a performance test borrowed from accumulation would struggle to translate, and what it will take to build a consumer narrative around the genuine value of advised, managed portfolio solutions.

*The Conexus Institute is a not-for-profit think-tank philanthropically funded by Conexus Financial, publisher of Professional Planner.

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Professional Planner is the leading voice for financial planners where they can learn about industry standards, get news, information, debate and develop new ideas.

We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of this land upon which Conexus Financial sits, the Cadigal of the Eora Nation. We recognise their continuing connection and unique cultural and spiritual relationships to the land, waters and community. We pay our deepest respects to them and their culture, and to Elders both past and present.

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