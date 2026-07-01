WT sells re-branded Spring Financial Group

WT Financial Group has completed the sale of its re-branded Spring Financial Group to Titan Advice Group, turning one of its first “Hubco” businesses into a $19 million super firm.

TAG was one of the first “Hubco” businesses created – a codename for the merger of Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial & Recruitment Services, and Wealth Connect Financial Services – and WT’s method of applying expansion capital and facilitating M&A for advice firms.

Spring FG re-branded in January 2026 to Vesta Wealth Partners and this is the third acquisition completed by TAG since it was formed, which has also acquired Rushby Financial and Fusion Partners.

Spring FG was founded in 2010 by WT managing director Keith Cullen. The firm acquired the Perth-based Wealth Today licensee in 2017, and the parent company rebranded to WT Financial Group in November 2019.

The group told the ASX on Wednesday morning that the sale will result in $450,000 of cash payable to WT, 426,800 new Titan Advice Group ordinary shares issued to WT at $1.63 per share, and $1.5 million of vendor finance provided by WT to TAG.

The $450,000 cash component is being funded by TAG through the issue of new TAG shares to existing TAG founder and practice vendor shareholders, also at a value of $1.63 per share, for a total market cap of approximately $19 million. TAG was initially formed with ordinary shares issued at $0.90 to $1.00 per share, WT said.

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WT said the acquisition further expands TAG’s scale, recurring revenue base, and accounting and SMSF administration capability.

Investco, which is the joint partnership established with New York-based financial advice investor Merchant Wealth Partners and WT, remains a 30 per cent shareholder of TAG and WT holds a direct interest of approximately 11 per cent with the balance held by TAG’s founder and practice vendor shareholders.

TAG is expected to generate annualised revenue of about $9.4 million following the Vesta acquisition, which doesn’t factor in any further organic growth, pricing initiatives or acquisition activity.

Cullen told investors that WT network practices won’t be required to participate in the Hubco model, but that it presents an attractive option for some advice businesses.

“We have moved the business into the Hubco model, where they can be integrated into a larger, founder-led advice and accounting platform, while [WT Financial Group] retains exposure through TAG equity, dividend flow and the broader Investco structure,” Cullen said.

The group also announced moves for two other “Hubco” businesses. Select Advice Group, which was formed around SAG and Newleaf Tailored Financial Solutions, will acquire Sabre Wealth Management and Legacy Planning.

The acquisition of the two firms was expected to be approximately $10.7 million at a $1.00 share issue price, with Investco to hold 30 per cent, WT to hold approximately 6 per cent to 7 per cent and the rest held by founder and vendor shareholders.

A third Hubco will also be created, based around Life Sumo as the cornerstone practice. The Cairns-based firm is led by James Mousa, who will serve as chief executive and senior financial adviser.

WT said due diligence of the transaction has been completed, but remains subject to legal formalities.

The Life Sumo Hubco will have ordinary equity value of approximately $7 million, with Life Sumo shareholders retaining 69 per cent of the ordinary equity, Investco holding approximately 26 per cent and WT directly holding 6 per cent.