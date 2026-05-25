ASIC’s Sarah Court on the Shield, First Guardian probe and the future of MIS oversight

With only days left in her tenure as deputy chair before taking over leadership of ASIC, Sarah Court reflects on the enforcement work done over the past two years in the aftermath of the $1 billion Shield and First Guardian collapse.

In a one-on-one interview with Professional Planner editor Chris Dastoor, Court discussed her tenure and achievements, including getting Macquarie and Netwealth to agree to remediate consumers rather than face a prolonged court battle.

She detailed the ongoing legal actions against Diversa Trustees and Equity Trustees, including the most recent court action against the latter, as well as action against InterPrac Financial Planning and concerns about phoenixing.

With $17.8 million allocated in this month’s federal budget, Court outlines how this will help improve the regulator’s data collection and oversight capabilities.