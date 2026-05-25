Subscribe Login

ASIC’s Sarah Court on the Shield, First Guardian probe and the future of MIS oversight

Jack Smith

25 May 2026 11:21

With only days left in her tenure as deputy chair before taking over leadership of ASIC, Sarah Court reflects on the enforcement work done over the past two years in the aftermath of the $1 billion Shield and First Guardian collapse. 

In a one-on-one interview with Professional Planner editor Chris Dastoor, Court discussed her tenure and achievements, including getting Macquarie and Netwealth to agree to remediate consumers rather than face a prolonged court battle.  

She detailed the ongoing legal actions against Diversa Trustees and Equity Trustees, including the most recent court action against the latter, as well as action against InterPrac Financial Planning and concerns about phoenixing. 

With $17.8 million allocated in this month’s federal budget, Court outlines how this will help improve the regulator’s data collection and oversight capabilities.  

, , , , , , , , , ,

2 responses to “ASIC’s Sarah Court on the Shield, First Guardian probe and the future of MIS oversight”

  1. Matt

    Government departments are great at writing rule sets and legislation that they can’t hope to implement or enforce.
    Even when ASIC was led to the water and told of the illegalities they feel it somehow right to dismiss themselves of any act of competency and duty to the public they ultimately should be protecting.
    Scamming people out of their investment is as simple as declaring you are not an MIS and draining the accounts.
    ASIC will do nothing except
    protect the scammers with their own definitions and false proclamations.
    ‘Outside the regulated space as defined by our narrowed investigation clause. ‘
    Which isn’t actually a clause. It’s just what we say when we get found out we aren’t doing anything.

  2. SONJA

    ASIC says another $17.8 million for MIS oversight is “not a silver bullet”.

    Spare Australians the performance.

    Before demanding more taxpayer money, perhaps ASIC should first examine its own investigative methodology and internal oversight failures.

    For approximately four years ASIC investigated Lion Property Group. During that time:

    – misconduct reports were received;
    – investigations were opened;
    – investor funds were traced;
    – Information Memorandums were apparently reviewed;
    – and yet ASIC General Counsel Chris Savundra later admitted to Parliament that ASIC deliberately “narrowed” the investigation and treated Lion as being “outside the regulated space”.

    Except the Supreme Court later found Lion was operating an unlawful unregistered Managed Investment Scheme.

    So the obvious question is:

    How do you spend years investigating a property-investment structure and somehow bypass the most basic gateway regulatory checks under the Corporations Act itself?

    – MIS registration;
    – AFSL obligations;
    – pooled investor arrangements;
    – legality of ongoing fundraising.

    These are not advanced forensic theories.
    They are foundational compliance triggers.

    Meanwhile ASIC has aggressively pursued numerous smaller or comparable matters over the past two years involving unregistered MIS activity, property schemes and unlicensed fundraising.

    So Australians are entitled to ask:

    What exactly is the enforcement methodology here?

    Because from the outside, this increasingly looks less like a resourcing problem and more like a culture, prioritisation and governance problem.

    ASIC does not get to narrow investigations so far that it narrows away its own mandate — then return to the public purse demanding more money because it missed the obvious.

    Australians are not here to act as unpaid compliance officers or collateral damage for defective administration.

    And while regulators now lecture the public about stronger MIS oversight, victims are still fighting simply to access the CDDA process itself — the very administrative pathway publicly represented as the mechanism for addressing defective administration.
    That contradiction is becoming impossible to ignore.

Leave a Comment

We also recommend
Budget funding for MIS oversight no ‘silver bullet’: ASIC

2

Budget funding for MIS oversight no ‘silver bullet’: ASIC

AIOFP picks DASH for white label platform after InterPrac platform blacklists

AIOFP picks DASH for white label platform after InterPrac platform blacklists

ASIC sues Equity Trustees for First Guardian due diligence failures

ASIC sues Equity Trustees for First Guardian due diligence failures

Opposition warns against ‘regulating for the evil of the 2 per cent’

Opposition warns against ‘regulating for the evil of the 2 per cent’

Budget funding for MIS oversight no ‘silver bullet’: ASIC

2

Budget funding for MIS oversight no ‘silver bullet’: ASIC

Funding in the budget for managed investment scheme (MIS) oversight won’t be a “silver bullet” to protect investors and the regulator needs more powers to deal with MIS registration, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court told Professional Planner in one of her final interviews before she becomes chair.

Chris Dastoor

May 25, 2026

AIOFP picks DASH for white label platform after InterPrac platform blacklists

AIOFP picks DASH for white label platform after InterPrac platform blacklists

Chris Dastoor

May 24, 2026

ASIC sues Equity Trustees for First Guardian due diligence failures

Chris Dastoor

May 21, 2026

Opposition warns against ‘regulating for the evil of the 2 per cent’

Chris Dastoor

May 20, 2026

Sort content by

Subscribe now to

Name
Our partners

Professional Planner is the leading voice for financial planners where they can learn about industry standards, get news, information, debate and develop new ideas.

We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of this land upon which Conexus Financial sits, the Cadigal of the Eora Nation. We recognise their continuing connection and unique cultural and spiritual relationships to the land, waters and community. We pay our deepest respects to them and their culture, and to Elders both past and present.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | AI Editorial Policy