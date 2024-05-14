The Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association has called on the government to make sure there will be regulatory clarity over satisfying the Best Interests Duty once the safe harbour provisions are removed the duty.

“We’ve highlighted to Treasury our members concerns that once the safe harbour has been removed advisers and licensees will require regulatory certainty about what advice will satisfy the new Best Interests Duty,” SIAA policy manager Michelle Huckel said at the SIAA conference in Melbourne on Tuesday morning.

“In other words, they’re going to need a measure against which they can judge the content rather than the process of the advice.”

The Quality of Advice Review recommendations to remove the safe harbour steps from the BID, along with the new advice record that will replace Statements of Advice, was left out of the initial QAR legislation with Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones saying it needed to be handled separately as the two issues were entwined and too complex to be part of the first tranche of legislation.

“When it comes to a new advice record, we’ve told them that we support a principles-based record that’s clear, concise and effective, and assists the client to make an informed decision on whether to act on the advice,” Huckel said, acknowledging the bill is yet to be released in draft form.

On the more controversial aspects of the Government’s modified QAR reforms, Huckel said there has been a “divergence of views” within the association’s membership over the proposed class of “qualified advisers” that would be employed by super funds to give restricted advice.

While the boundaries of the advice that qualified advisers could give has been a point of contention, the new class of adviser generated much of its notoriety due to the name, which the minister acknowledged can be changed.

“One the one hand, large online brokers already operate call centres and they’ve got trained staff providing information and general advice to clients already,” Huckel said.

“They’re concerned that if the existing framework for financial advisers is imposed on this new adviser class simple and episodic advice will be too costly and complex for them to provide.”

However, members who provide holistic advice are concerned qualified advisers will introduce “risk and confusion” for consumers.