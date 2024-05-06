The Delivering Better Financial Outcomes bill could end up incentivising advisers to pull client money out of super funds, instead of building a better relationship between the two financial services subsectors.

A submission to the Senate Economic Committee’s review of the bill by the Joint Licensees Group, led by WT Financial Group CEO Keith Cullen, was written with a sole focus on the bill’s failure to address shortcomings in the SIS Act around how superannuation trustees can deduct financial advice fees from members’ accounts.

“In the current form of the bill, the law changes will strain the collegiate relationships between financial advisers, AFSLs, and superannuation funds – and super fund members,” the submission said.

“Super funds, if charged with an expanded monitoring role, might challenge, or question the fees paid by members to their advisers, potentially leading to conflicts and a sense of distrust between these parties and between funds and their members, especially when clients and advisers inevitably experience the difference in interpretation and/or justification across funds.”

DBFO legislation was tabled in March and drew heavy criticism from the advice sector after failing to address previously flagged shortcomings to how advice fees are charged to members’ accounts. The Joint Association Working Group urged Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones to act so the “hot mess doesn’t turn into disaster”.

Last week, new ASIC Commissioner Alan Kirkland, who will be speaking at Professional Planner’s Licensee Summit next month, said the regulator won’t expect super funds to audit every piece of advice provided by advisers to members.

The Joint Licensee Group submission noted that advisers and licensees would have to provide detailed documentation relating to fees and the scope of advice, across a “plethora” of non-industry standard forms, templates, checklists that get prescribed by individual super funds further adding to the complexity of the advice process.

“One can envisage higher balance members (those with complex financial planning needs in particular) being driven to SMSFs out of frustration,” the submission said.

“The enhanced role of superannuation funds in monitoring and approving adviser fees creates a power dynamic where a limited number of funds might adopt an ‘anti-advice’ posture and potentially misuse their new supervisory mandate.”

Running away from goals