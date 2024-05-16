Stephen Jones (left) and Blake Briggs
Chris Dastoor
May 16, 2024 | 4.17pm
The government wants to move onto the second tranche of Quality of Advice Review reforms and has no intention of rectifying issues raised by the advice sector over the first tranche.

In a post-budget media briefing, Financial Services Council CEO Blake Briggs told Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones that the drafting of the bill “creates unacceptable legal risk for trustees”, and asked whether he was open to changing the provision as currently tabled before Parliament.

“We’d appreciate you looking at potentially amending those provisions to give regulatory certainty for the industry,” Briggs said.

Jones said he was aiming clarify the law to “affirm the status quo”.

“It was put into question as a result Michelle Levy’s review, and she put a spotlight on what she thought was a deficiency in the law to support status quo practice,” Jones said.

“What we are attempting to do is affirm status quo practice, not to change it but to affirm status quo practice.”

The DBFO bill sought to codify guidance from ASIC and APRA, but the advice sector has been critical of the provision, while super funds have been supportive, although the latter has still asked for more clarity over what their specific obligation will be.

“We think we’ve got it right,” Jones said.

“I’ve seen your advice, we’ve engaged with you and we’ll keep the door of conversation open. We think we’ve got it right, but we need to draw the regulator into this conversation as well. They’re independent of us of course but we need to bring them into the conversation as well and nail it.”

While the minister said the new law would codify existing obligations laid out by the regulators, Briggs pushed him on the disconnect between what the regulators have asked for previously and their recent comments.