ASIC and APRA have told funds to take a risk-based approach, but ASIC instead blasted them in a report last week for not checking advice files enough.

“There’s an extraordinary tension between them saying ‘trust us you only need to do a risk-based assessment’ but we’re going to use really inflammatory language to criticise the industry for their current practice, which is risk-based assessment,” Briggs said.

“I find it hard to see you can have it both ways at the same time – that we’re going to give a crack on one hand but then tell them the current approach is acceptable on the other.”

Jones said he wanted to avoid a “public exchange of barbs” on the issue.

“We’ve had an extraordinarily co-operative dialogue over all of the advice pieces, and I want that to continue and I don’t want it to be distracted where there is zero disagreement on policy,” Jones said.

Moving on

Jones said he wants to move on to the next parts of the reforms, noting the limited amount of Parliamentary sitting weeks between now and next may.

“I want to get this done, all of the pieces,” Jones said of the QAR reforms.

“The big work that will make a significant difference is the next tranche of work. I want to focus love and attention on that. I saw [advice fee deductions] as non-contro [sic].”

Asked whether something that hasn’t been announced or designed would be likely to have a shot at entering Parliament, Jones noted the limited capacity left for legislation to get through.

“Let me put it this way, if something’s not in the queue, very difficult to see it getting in the queue,” Jones said.

“Right across the Commonwealth of Australia there’s a shortage of drafting resources. I’m told that’s its actually international, not just here in Australia, there’s a shortage of expert drafting resources.

“It’s a knife fight every day trying to ensure your legislation or your proposed policy changes are in the queue. Even stuff in Parliament, we’ve seen an uncooperative Senate make it difficult to get stuff [passed] that we think everyone agrees on.”

Low priority test

While the minister was vocal about prioritising the QAR reforms, he lacked the same enthusiasm for any changes to the wholesale investor test.

“It’s not the most pressing thing coming down upon the Government,” Jones said.

“I haven’t received a report from Treasury as a result of the review. In terms of my priorities and the government’s priorities between now and May next year all of the things that we’ve been talking about are way up the list.”

In February, the minister said no decision on the Managed Investment Scheme (MIS) review had been made after media reports suggested the sophisticated and wholesale investor net-assets threshold would be raised.

“I’ll receive the report and look at it when it comes across my desk but it’s not the number one thing that I’m looking at, at the moment,” Jones said. “I definitely have not made a decision around of those issues.”

Potential changes to wholesale investor test arose from the MIS review, after the then-new Labor government chose to hold a spin-off review for managed investment schemes, rather than include them in the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.

When in opposition Labor had pushed for managed investment schemes to be included in the CSLR, only to change tack after entering government.

Jones said changes to test weren’t the focus of the MIS review, but were included to look at an area of regulation that hasn’t been updated in 20 years.

“When I came into government there was a big push on having MISs included into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort,” Jones said.

“I asked for and received advice that [it] would be folly for lots of reasons, not the least of which is the vastly different regulatory and prudential regulation in those areas and that they hadn’t been updated.”