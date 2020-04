Retirement is a recent phenomenon in history and has acquired several preconceptions around a typical experience. This thought-provoking session explores the reality of ageing in the 21st century and the contemporary needs of members. After this session the question has to be asked, what will we call this conference next year?

Participant: Paul Gordon, Co Author Spenditude, Principal Aon’s smartMonday

Facilitator: Alex Proimos, head of institutional content, Investment Magazine

Length: 23 mins