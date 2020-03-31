Lara Bourguignon and Liz Hughes: Working together to improve adequacy in retirement

Australia has a world class accumulation superannuation system but with considerable imbalance across gender, employment type and education. Drawing from superannuation funds, professional advisors and consultants, this session will explore what can be done to promote education, adoption of good habits and sharing of knowledge so there is dignity in retirement for all Australians.

Speakers: Lara Bourguignon, managing director superannuation, retirement & platforms, AMP and Liz Hughes, financial adviser, Wealthspring Financial

Moderator: Laurence Parker-Brown, institutional content producer, Conexus Financial

Length: 30 mins