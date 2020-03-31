Nicolette Rubinsztein: Happy ageing: lifelong health, wellbeing and contentment

How to ensure a happy retirement for all Australians? How can we predict people who will age happily? This session will dispel certain myths and draw on research from the Blue Zones, a Harvard longitudinal study and the works of Ellen Langer and George Vaillant. The conversation will traverse topics spanning mental health, diet and exercise, alcoholism and the impact of community and purpose.

Speakers: Nicolette Rubinsztein, director, SuperEd; UniSuper; OnePath Insurance; Zurich Australia

Facilitator: Laurence Parker-Brown, institutional content producer, Conexus Financial

Length: 26 mins