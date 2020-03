This quarter has seen a perfect storm of challenges to Australian society. The bushfires, the escalating coronavirus pandemic and a global shock to output and the economy have produced unprecedented turmoil in our communities. This session will hold a candid conversation about the role of financial services in holding the nation together.

Speaker: Geoff Lloyd, chief executive, MLC

Moderator: Colin Tate, chief executive officer, Conexus Financial

Length: 38 mins