Nick Callil & Dante De Gori: Over the policy horizon

The Productivity Commission has started the journey to understanding how the superannuation system can deliver sustainable retirement incomes. This session looks at how to deliver clear objectives that cater to diverse circumstances of retirees, especially as the economy and financial markets experience extreme strain. The session considers the immediate challenges with unemployment, early access to super and the advice gap as anxieties mount.

Speakers: Nick Callil, head of retirement solutions, Australia, Willis Towers Watson and Dante De Gori, chief executive, Financial Planning Association

Moderator: Matt Smith, director of retail content, Conexus Financial

Length: 42 mins