Jason Brady: Investment opportunities during a global emergency

The global macroeconomic environment is different from a generation ago. With cash rates close to zero, and debt instruments diminishing in both yield and defensive characteristics, it is becoming harder than ever to construct income portfolios for retirees. This first quarter of 2020 has seen market volatility and further unorthodox central bank behaviour as the world chooses to shutdown output to contain coronavirus. This session considers both the scope of the challenge for investors and the potential opportunities that exist to navigate this temporary health problem.

Speaker: Jason Brady, chief executive officer, Thornburg Investment Management

Moderator: Alex Proimos, head of institutional content, Investment Magazine



Length: 20 mins