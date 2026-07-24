Subscribe Login

Super funds urged to rebuild ‘trust bank’ on member services

Andrew Inwood. Photo: Harry McKay.

Darcy Song

24 July 2026 16:12

One in five members who contacted their super fund for an update on insurance claims still felt left in the dark afterwards, with long hold times, unfriendly tone and heightened emotional stress emerging as the main customer gripes during the process, according to CoreData research.

As delays in claims handling continue to plague the super industry and regulators pile on pressure for funds to improve service standards, Andrew Inwood, global chief executive of CoreData said funds need to urgently rebuild trust around group insurance. 

Presenting the research findings at the Investment Magazine Insurance in Super Summit, Inwood highlighted that super fund and insurance executives both received an unsatisfying score when it comes to consumer trust.

According to the research company’s own trust benchmark, consumers gave retail and profit-to-member super fund executives an average trust score of 5.8 and 6 out of 10 respectively, and a 5.2 for insurance executives, compared to financial planners who scored a 6.1.

“Insurance is really, really old in humans. It’s older than money… The problem is that it’s a trust good, and trust goods are completely abstract,” he told the summit in Sydney this week.

“People are – at the point of contacting the superannuation fund to talk about their insurances – incredibly vulnerable, and that’s really something which is worth understanding. They are generally in some form of psychic, physical or emotional pain.”

Not having their needs met or queries resolved quickly, and in a compassionate way,  can become distressing, he said. But on the flip side, members reported that if support staff from a fund adopt an empathetic tone, offer quick escalation or have clear answers for simple questions, it can significantly uplift their experience in the claims process.

Inwood acknowledged that insurance claims handling is a complex area and that, depending on the specifics of a case, the processing time and customer satisfaction rate can vary greatly.

Across all claim interactions, insurance and death benefits interactions perform well with an average customer score of 7.6 out of 10. Early release claims, however, showed signs of struggle with an average satisfaction score of 6.8 out of 10.

The majority (92 per cent) of insurance and benefit claims are completed within three months, with eight per cent taking between three months and a year to complete.

The channel through which customers contacted their super funds also mattered. Phone support was the lowest scored (6.8 out of 10) with only 26 per cent of members who used the method rating it positively. Of those members who called their super funds, 13 per cent called once or multiple times without being connected; and of those members, one in four never received a call back.

A preference for digital solutions was also obvious. Among first channels used for interaction with their super funds, 36 per cent of members selected browsing the website for information, 26 per cent selected browsing online member accounts, 14 per cent of members used online chat, and 9 per cent inquired via website form.

“Digital self-service is absolutely preferred. They can do it themselves if they can do it online. If we can build the systems which allow people to transact themselves and move through it, then satisfaction is going to go up. Trust is going to go up,” Inwood said.

“While it relies on humans and processes which people don’t necessarily understand particularly well, then it appears to be relatively chaotic.”

Social licence is a fundamental part of super funds’ business model and Inwood warned that every time an explicit or implicit social promise is broken, cracks start to emerge in the model.

“It’s part of who we are as humans, as we’re looking for our tribe and our person to trust in the process. And if you build up a trust bank [and break a promise], then that can start to wobble around a bit. But if there is no trust bank, then that outcome is necessarily a bad thing,” he said.

“This [group insurance] is a public good… This will change an economy for the better, and it is fundamentally human and really important.

“Addressing the scale, making it digital, offering support – which is what people want to understand. And finally, banking that trust piece [in superannuation].”

, , , ,

Leave a Comment

We also recommend
Three down, one to watch: Navigating the 2026 tax reforms

Three down, one to watch: Navigating the 2026 tax reforms

How a strained system can deal with new wave of mental health claims

How a strained system can deal with new wave of mental health claims

Super policy centre-stage at Labor Party conference

Super policy centre-stage at Labor Party conference

Super war reignited as SMC spars with FSC over member switching

Super war reignited as SMC spars with FSC over member switching

Three down, one to watch: Navigating the 2026 tax reforms

Three down, one to watch: Navigating the 2026 tax reforms

The 50 per cent capital gains tax discount is gone, negative gearing has been quarantined, and SMSF property borrowing is all but finished but the measure that should be occupying advisers most hasn't even made it into a bill, writes Arthur Marusevich.

Arthur Marusevich

July 24, 2026

How a strained system can deal with new wave of mental health claims

How a strained system can deal with new wave of mental health claims

Lachlan Maddock

July 24, 2026

Super policy centre-stage at Labor Party conference

Aleks Vickovich

July 24, 2026

Super war reignited as SMC spars with FSC over member switching

Chris Dastoor

July 22, 2026

Sort content by

Moving beyond the myths of the great wealth transfer

Moving beyond the myths of the great wealth transfer

Kim Venter

July 21, 2026

Advice is the number one weapon against retirees’ FORO

Advice is the number one weapon against retirees’ FORO

Simon Hoyle

July 20, 2026

Advisers sympathise with super members subject to poor service

Advisers sympathise with super members subject to poor service

Chris Dastoor

July 14, 2026

Funds fiddle while members’ retirement burns

Funds fiddle while members’ retirement burns

Simon Hoyle

July 08, 2026

Retirees sour on fund services as expectations go unmet

Retirees sour on fund services as expectations go unmet

Simon Hoyle

July 06, 2026

Super seat vacant at APRA as platform woes grow

Super seat vacant at APRA as platform woes grow

Lachlan Maddock

June 30, 2026

What the new CGT rules mean for SME clients

What the new CGT rules mean for SME clients

Sheshan Wickramage

June 29, 2026

FAAA questions profession’s capacity to onboard constant super changes

FAAA questions profession’s capacity to onboard constant super changes

Chris Dastoor

June 23, 2026

Trustee-for-hire model in trouble as EQT calls time on super and Diversa turns on Praemium

Trustee-for-hire model in trouble as EQT calls time on super and Diversa turns on Praemium

Chris Dastoor

June 22, 2026

Super funds must adhere to governance standards they demand of others

Super funds must adhere to governance standards they demand of others

Jeremy Cooper

June 19, 2026

Only advice and product together can deliver retirement confidence

Only advice and product together can deliver retirement confidence

Simon Hoyle

June 17, 2026

Load more

Subscribe now to

Name
Our partners

Professional Planner is the leading voice for financial planners where they can learn about industry standards, get news, information, debate and develop new ideas.

We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of this land upon which Conexus Financial sits, the Cadigal of the Eora Nation. We recognise their continuing connection and unique cultural and spiritual relationships to the land, waters and community. We pay our deepest respects to them and their culture, and to Elders both past and present.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | AI Editorial Policy