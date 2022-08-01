Home > Principals in Practice Podcast Series > Switching the managed accounts tap on

Listen to the podcast episodes and complete each quiz to earn CPD hours.

On each podcast page, scroll down to access the quiz: you can complete it online after listening to the podcast. Please contact us on [email protected] if you have any questions.

Principals in Practice Podcast Series

Switching the managed accounts tap on

Save Article

Managed accounts present a clear value proposition for most advice practices, with the agility of its operations meaning trades can happen across the board and in an instant. So what’s it like for a firm going from wrap platforms to managed account platforms? What are the challenges, dangers and opportunities? Also, what’s the product landscape like, how do the big producers like Blackrock put model portfolios together and to what level does consultancy with advisers come into play?

Participants: Hugh Robertson, principal adviser at Centaur Financial Services and Eleanor Menniti, Head of Client Product Strategy & Consultant Relations at BlackRock

Facilitator: Tahn Sharpe

Length: 36min

Take the QUIZ to earn your CPD points

Question 1
Managed accounts is the next generation of what according to Menniti?
Question 2
It’s estimated that how many hours are being saved by advice firms that are adopting managed accounts?
Question 3
The majority of advisers really want what, according to Hugh Roberston?
Question 4
* It’s “absolutely undeniable” that managed accounts are what, according to Menniti?

Share This Article