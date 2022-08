Advisers have not only what you might call a micro responsibility to look after their clients best interests, but many believe a macro duty to steer or at least facilitate responsible, sustainable investment choices. However, what seems like a black and white issue is filled with challenges and grey areas to wade through.

Participants: BlackRock Australasia head of wealth Chantal Giles and Charter Financial Planning financial planner Brett Taggart

Facilitator: Tahn Sharpe

Length: 30min