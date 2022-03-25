Home > Principals in Practice Podcast Series > Peer groups and the value of community in financial advice

Peer groups and the value of community in financial advice

The burden on advisers is mounting, and more are turning towards dedicated community groups where they can talk openly with peers about the challenges they face. As these groups grow and become embedded in the ecosystem, we explain the value they hold for advisers and the shape they’ll take in years to come.

Participants: Clayton Daniel, founder of XY Adviser, and Angela Martyn, principal adviser at Personal Financial Services and president of Boutique Financial Planners

Facilitator: Tahn Sharpe, editor, Professional Planner

Length: 38min

Question 1
* What sets the Boutique Financial Planning Principals Association apart from other advice associations?
Question 2
* Which of the below topics isn’t identified as a talking point for advisers during BFP discussion?
Question 3
* Approximately how many members does the XY Adviser Group have?
Question 4
* What type of atmosphere do both Clayton and Angela identify as important to foster within the peer groups?