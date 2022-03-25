Peer groups and the value of community in financial advice

The burden on advisers is mounting, and more are turning towards dedicated community groups where they can talk openly with peers about the challenges they face. As these groups grow and become embedded in the ecosystem, we explain the value they hold for advisers and the shape they’ll take in years to come.

Participants: Clayton Daniel, founder of XY Adviser, and Angela Martyn, principal adviser at Personal Financial Services and president of Boutique Financial Planners

Facilitator: Tahn Sharpe, editor, Professional Planner

Length: 38min