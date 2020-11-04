Episode 2: Finding growth after lockdowns: equities in a de-globalised world

This calendar year we have witnessed an unprecedented curtailment of economic output and a sharp spike in unemployment. This culminated with aggressive central bank stimulus has that sought to stem to huge sell-off in March. Despite the continual poor macroeconomic data, there have been pockets of equities outperforming. These firms are have been able to leverage the megatrends such as artificial intelligence, sustainable energies and biotechnology. This conversation explores the risks associated with high valuations and the potential strategies to source growth in a future of lower returns.

Speakers:

James Kim, partner and investment analyst, Intermede Investment Partners

Jessica Melville, head of strategic advisory, Willlis Towers Watson

Myooran Mahalingam, portfolio manager, global shares, MLC

Moderator: Laurence Parker-Brown, institutional content producer, Conexus Financial