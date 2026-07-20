Why responsible AI belongs inside every compliance framework

AI is no longer a future question for financial advice. It already widely adopted to draft documents, summarise meetings, conduct research and support decisions across advice businesses, whether firms have formally sanctioned it or not.

This evolving shift in the application of AI to governance processes, also creates an opportunity, not just a risk. Compliance frameworks already rely on a set of proven controls, peer review, quality assurance, file monitoring, to catch the process gaps that inevitably occur when people are moving fast under pressure. Used properly, AI is becoming another control in the compliance professional’s toolbelt.

The problem is that most frameworks have failed to maintain pace and leverage the tools available. AI is being used informally, outside the structure that governs every other check in the business, rather than being built in as a formal part of it.

Too often, the debate is framed as a choice between human expertise and automation. That creates a false divide and to me, misses the mark. Responsible AI was never about replacing professional judgement. It is about strengthening it and building a solid framework to support longevity.

After reviewing advice files over many years, one thing has remained remarkably consistent. Most findings are not major breaches or deliberate misconduct. They are process gaps – a disclosure that has been overlooked, an outdated template, a missing supporting document, a strategy that has not been explained clearly enough.

These are rarely the result of poor intent or a lack of technical knowledge. More often, they reflect the reality that advisers, paraplanners and reviewers work under significant time pressure while navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

inarticleinline sc-fluid1

The challenge facing our industry is that expectations continue to rise while resources remain constrained.

Consumers expect quality advice and this is reflected in their fees. Licensees are expected to demonstrate increasingly robust monitoring and supervision. Platforms and superannuation trustees are facing heightened oversight expectations.

At the same time, experienced compliance professionals are scarce and difficult to retain. It is challenging to understand how simply asking people to work harder is a sustainable solution.

That is where I believe AI has an important role to play.

Not because it can replace experienced reviewers, but because it can consistently perform the repetitive, structured tasks that humans naturally struggle to complete with absolute consistency over hundreds or thousands of files.

Humans become tired, they work to deadlines, and different reviewers will naturally identify different issues.

Maybe AI will one day eliminate those realities, but as it stands, AI is best placed to provide a consistent second layer of insight that allows professionals to focus their expertise where it adds the greatest value.

Of course, this only works in cases where organisations apply the same governance principles to AI that they already expect of every other part of the advice process.

Ironically, I believe the greatest risk facing our industry has shifted from organisations adopting AI, to organisations failing to adopt AI – but with one caveat. AI adoption in governance processes of course requires its own governance framework.

Businesses should understand what AI is designed to do, where its limitations exist and where professional judgement must always prevail. Those principles should not be viewed as optional safeguards, they should become part of every compliance framework.

Responsible AI is not ready to become the decision maker. It is best placed as a supplementary tool for advisers, paraplanners and licensees, in strengthening governance processes.

Much like peer review, quality assurance or file monitoring, AI should exist to strengthen consistency, surface issues earlier and provide additional peace of mind.

As regulatory expectations continue to evolve, I suspect the conversation around AI will also change. Soon, organisations will no longer ask whether AI belongs inside their compliance framework.

They will ask why it is not already built in, formally, as another piece of the puzzle.

In my view, that shift cannot come soon enough.

Julia Vojkovic is co-founder and director of financial advice compliance firm and regtech 3Lines.