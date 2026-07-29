Subscribe Login

FAAA calls for third-party whistleblower protections

Sarah Abood. Photo Adam Hollingworth.

Chris Dastoor

29 July 2026 16:23

The Financial Advice Association Australia said it could be exposed by a loophole in the law governing whistleblower protections when it needs to refer information to ASIC.

In a submission to the review of tax and corporate whistleblowing in Australia, the FAAA said professional bodies that receive information from whistleblowers in good faith and pass the information on to a relevant legal authority or government agency should be afforded protection.

The association recommended that individuals and entities who disclose information to professional bodies should have access to whistleblower protections.

The submission said that the association investigates reports it receives to determine whether a breach of professional standards has occurred and whether that should be required to be referred to ASIC.

In those referrals, ASIC would seek information about the person reporting the complaint, creating legal risk for the association.

“As professional bodies are not included in the whistleblowing regimes, we are concerned that disclosing information about the whistleblower to ASIC could put us at risk of breaching the whistleblowing laws and incurring a penalty,” the submission, signed by FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood, said.

The whistleblower review was launched by Treasury at the start of June, which aimed to strengthen existing corporate and financial sector protections, consolidate those protections into the Corporations Act, and add a tax whistleblowing regime to the Taxation Administration Act 1953.

The review was focused on the tax and corporate sector whistleblowing regimes and didn’t include other whistleblowing frameworks involving the public or private sector.

The association also said it is unclear how the new provisions in the whistleblowing regimes interact with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) suspicious matter report (SMR) obligations.

The AML/CTF regime requires AUSTRAC reporting entities to submit an SMR if they suspect that a potential customer or a transaction involving a customer is linked to a crime.

“This is important given the definitions in the tax whistleblower regimes would capture individuals, trusts and companies as consumers of services,” the submission said.

“These same consumers are also captured by the AML/CTF regime, meaning both regimes would apply inconsistently to the same consumers in relation to the same matter.”

The FAAA also recommended that the whistleblower regimes should permit regulators and government agencies to share information with Tax Practitioners Board recognised professional bodies, which includes the FAAA, and ASIC-prescribed associations.

, , , ,

Leave a Comment

We also recommend
Crole’s legacy is a tarnished public company and a burned profession

Crole’s legacy is a tarnished public company and a burned profession

Why responsible AI belongs inside every compliance framework

Why responsible AI belongs inside every compliance framework

When AI decides who’s credible, invisibility becomes the bigger risk

When AI decides who’s credible, invisibility becomes the bigger risk

Platform clampdown must not be used to support argument against advice

1

Platform clampdown must not be used to support argument against advice

Crole’s legacy is a tarnished public company and a burned profession

Crole’s legacy is a tarnished public company and a burned profession

The departure of Sequoia CEO Garry Crole isn’t a shock: despite the company being heavily implicated in the Shield and First Guardian collapse, his departure had been in the works for two years. But he leaves behind a tarnished ASX-listed company and a profession undergoing another round of regulatory reform.

Chris Dastoor

July 22, 2026

Why responsible AI belongs inside every compliance framework

Why responsible AI belongs inside every compliance framework

Julia Vojkovic

July 20, 2026

When AI decides who’s credible, invisibility becomes the bigger risk

Sean Graham

July 17, 2026

1

Platform clampdown must not be used to support argument against advice

Keith Cullen

July 14, 2026

Sort content by

ASIC lambasts platform trustees for poor adviser oversight

ASIC lambasts platform trustees for poor adviser oversight

Chris Dastoor

June 29, 2026

Shield and First Guardian AFCA complaints almost 3500 amid awareness drive

Shield and First Guardian AFCA complaints almost 3500 amid awareness drive

Chris Dastoor

June 10, 2026

Lonsec targets governance gaps exposed by Shield, First Guardian

Lonsec targets governance gaps exposed by Shield, First Guardian

Chris Dastoor

June 04, 2026

The missing role of judgement in financial advice

The missing role of judgement in financial advice

Shivi Malik

May 25, 2026

ASIC sues Equity Trustees for First Guardian due diligence failures

ASIC sues Equity Trustees for First Guardian due diligence failures

Chris Dastoor

May 21, 2026

Opposition warns against ‘regulating for the evil of the 2 per cent’

Opposition warns against ‘regulating for the evil of the 2 per cent’

Chris Dastoor

May 20, 2026

ASIC left with little room for error with increased MIS funding

ASIC left with little room for error with increased MIS funding

Chris Dastoor

May 19, 2026

ASIC to commence MIS auditing in FY27

ASIC to commence MIS auditing in FY27

Chris Dastoor

May 18, 2026

InterPrac delays paying out Shield, First Guardian investors amid AFCA dispute

InterPrac delays paying out Shield, First Guardian investors amid AFCA dispute

Chris Dastoor

May 15, 2026

ASIC gets MIS oversight funding in FY27 budget

ASIC gets MIS oversight funding in FY27 budget

Chris Dastoor

May 13, 2026

Advisers left behind with DBFO fee consent deficiencies: FAAA

Advisers left behind with DBFO fee consent deficiencies: FAAA

Chris Dastoor

May 11, 2026

New opposition minister not convinced ‘education is the answer’

New opposition minister not convinced ‘education is the answer’

Chris Dastoor

May 08, 2026

Load more

Subscribe now to

Name
Our partners

Professional Planner is the leading voice for financial planners where they can learn about industry standards, get news, information, debate and develop new ideas.

We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of this land upon which Conexus Financial sits, the Cadigal of the Eora Nation. We recognise their continuing connection and unique cultural and spiritual relationships to the land, waters and community. We pay our deepest respects to them and their culture, and to Elders both past and present.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | AI Editorial Policy