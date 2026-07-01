Subscribe Login

Beware ‘unconscious concentration’: Rethinking diversification

Eric Marais

1 July 2026 11:54

Produced in partnership with Orbis Investments.

Diversification is one of the most familiar ideas in investing. But looking around at the concentration risk that now defines large parts of today’s market, it is also one of the ideas most in need of a rethink.

The principles of diversification are straightforward and generally well understood by investors: spread risk so that no single setback can do too much damage. But in an equity market shaped by a narrow set of market leaders and increasingly crowded positions, that principle has become harder to apply than many portfolios suggest. It’s possible, after all, to have a portfolio that appears diversified on paper but still behaves like a concentrated bet in practice.

Genuine diversification is less about how many holdings sit in a portfolio than about what is driving them. A portfolio can span geographies and asset classes yet still be pulled by the same forces. When that happens, apparent breadth can give way quickly once conditions change.

A global portfolio can still be a crowded trade

One common mistake is to assume that just because a portfolio contains global equities it is naturally diversified.

The MSCI All Country World Index is typically considered one of the most diversified major global equity benchmarks, yet it too is highly concentrated in similar themes – a reminder that what appears to be a globally diversified portfolio can still amount to a concentrated exposure to one market, one part of the market and one set of expectations. As at 31 March 2026, 63 per cent of the index was allocated to US stocks, while mega-cap companies made up 76 per cent. Information technology and communication services together accounted for over a third of the index, with the so-called “AI Eight” — Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Broadcom, Alphabet, Oracle and Palantir — representing close to 17 per cent.

That level of concentration may feel comfortable while the tailwinds blow, but it also leaves portfolios increasingly exposed should the winds change. This kind of unconscious concentration is one of the less appreciated risks in markets today.

In uncertain markets, diversification by behaviour matters more than diversification by name. Investments should be spread across regions, sectors, and economic drivers. Some of our most compelling investment opportunities barely register in the index – in fact only 8 per cent of the Orbis Global Equity Fund (by weight) overlaps with the MSCI All Country World Index (as at 31 March 2026). For instance, we’ve found attractive opportunities (many beyond the US) in places like UK industrials, biotechnology, and select Asian technology and consumer businesses. The portfolio is deliberately constructed to hold a few, diverse, high-conviction ideas that produce idiosyncratic returns.

Starting valuations matter

At Orbis we focus on fundamentals and believe the value of a business ultimately rests on its future cash flows.

This valuation discipline is key to making sense of today’s market. Orbis’ analysis shows that as at 31 March 2026, on almost every long-term measure, global stock markets have rarely been more expensive. Global markets now sit at their 91st percentile relative to the past 50 years, meaning they have only been more expensive seven per cent of the time.

That does not tell investors what will happen over the next six or 12 months, but it does offer a cautionary note: when valuations have reached similar levels in the past, the decade that followed delivered modest and sometimes disappointing returns.

The gap between the US and other markets is especially notable. As at 31 March 2026, the US cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio is around 35 times, while emerging markets sit closer to 16 times, with markets such as Japan and the UK also trading on much lower multiples. That does not mean the US cannot continue to perform well, but it does suggest that a great deal of optimism is already reflected in prices. By contrast, value can still be found in areas of the broader market has yet to fully appreciate.

Valuation discipline always shapes Orbis’ positioning, but some points in the market cycle has resulted in stark differences – from avoiding Japan at the height of its bubble in 1991, to favouring value shares during the late 90’s technology boom, to investing early in areas such as semiconductors. By positioning the portfolio away from the crowd when valuations warranted it, Orbis sought to avoid some of the market’s most crowded excesses while uncovering opportunities that were still being overlooked or undervalued. The lesson is simple: when valuations are stretched, caution matters; when they are depressed, opportunity often follows. Starting valuations remain one of the strongest guides to future returns.

Diversification is not just geographic

Confusion about what constitutes genuine diversification can happen when investors think too simplistically about diversification. At Orbis, genuine diversification starts with doing something different: grounding every investment in valuation discipline, building the portfolio selectively one business at a time, and being prepared to stand apart from consensus when valuations warrant it. For readers interested in how that approach translates into portfolio construction, Orbis’ whitepaper, Rethinking Genuine Diversification, explores the hidden concentration in global indices, the risks of style and regional crowding, and where a more selective, differentiated approach may uncover better long-term opportunities.

, ,

Leave a Comment

We also recommend
Exploring the link between innovation and investment governance

Exploring the link between innovation and investment governance

What is the future of investing?

What is the future of investing?

How to avoid the ‘triangle of sadness’ in proposed capital gains tax changes

How to avoid the ‘triangle of sadness’ in proposed capital gains tax changes

Crunch time: Why less is often more in private credit

Crunch time: Why less is often more in private credit

Exploring the link between innovation and investment governance

Exploring the link between innovation and investment governance

The relationship between governance and performance has been explored in-depth, contributing to the belief that long-term business and investment success requires prioritising ethical, sustainable, and responsible practices alongside financial performance. Investment governance, which refers to the systems, policies and procedures used to inform investment decisions, is an essential part of good corporate governance for all

Sarah McCarthy and John Carnevale

June 24, 2026

What is the future of investing?

What is the future of investing?

Bhanu Singh

June 24, 2026

How to avoid the ‘triangle of sadness’ in proposed capital gains tax changes

Cameron Gleeson

June 22, 2026

Crunch time: Why less is often more in private credit

Jonathan Baird

June 16, 2026

Sort content by

The 2026 federal budget is changing the focus of advice

The 2026 federal budget is changing the focus of advice

John Laver

June 16, 2026

Why emerging markets demand a contrarian, selective mindset

Why emerging markets demand a contrarian, selective mindset

Eric Marais

May 12, 2026

Building resilience when traditional diversifiers disappoint

Building resilience when traditional diversifiers disappoint

Tamara Haban-Beer Stats

April 07, 2026

Why modern retirement demands better conversations and smarter technology

Why modern retirement demands better conversations and smarter technology

North

March 11, 2026

The US dollar could hold the key to global equity returns

The US dollar could hold the key to global equity returns

Chamath De Silva

February 12, 2026

Risk specialists will thrive but more pain to come

Risk specialists will thrive but more pain to come

Kris Mason

February 03, 2026

The rise of retirement advice specialists

The rise of retirement advice specialists

Ben Hillier

February 03, 2026

Advice on crypto and digital assets is now crucial

Advice on crypto and digital assets is now crucial

Andrew McPhee

January 28, 2026

Building tangible assets and intangible wealth

Building tangible assets and intangible wealth

Felipe Araujo

January 27, 2026

Investing in AI beyond the Mag 7

Investing in AI beyond the Mag 7

Hugh Lam

December 10, 2025

The Emperor’s New Clothes and seeing the value beyond momentum in Australian Equities

The Emperor’s New Clothes and seeing the value beyond momentum in Australian Equities

Reece Birtles

November 27, 2025

Retirement planning starts when you start your first job

Retirement planning starts when you start your first job

David Hutchison

October 29, 2025

Load more

Subscribe now to

Name
Our partners

Professional Planner is the leading voice for financial planners where they can learn about industry standards, get news, information, debate and develop new ideas.

We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of this land upon which Conexus Financial sits, the Cadigal of the Eora Nation. We recognise their continuing connection and unique cultural and spiritual relationships to the land, waters and community. We pay our deepest respects to them and their culture, and to Elders both past and present.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | AI Editorial Policy