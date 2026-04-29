When private credit becomes the headline, but not the signal

Recent commentary has suggested that emerging tensions in private credit are less about the asset class itself and more a consequence of how it is being used within the wealth channel. There is some truth in that observation.

Private markets are inherently illiquid. Structures offering periodic liquidity rely on underlying cashflows, portfolio construction, and, at times, secondary mechanisms to meet redemptions. When those mechanisms are tested, gating is not a failure – it is the structure operating as designed.

However, framing recent developments primarily as “retail misuse” risks oversimplifying what is, in reality, a broader structural shift underway across markets.

The suggestion that current dynamics are driven by non-institutional investors misunderstanding liquidity does not fully reflect how the market has evolved.

Private markets are no longer accessed as standalone exposures. They are increasingly integrated into portfolios through multi-asset managed account structures; portfolio-level construction across private equity, credit and real assets and liquidity overlays, treasury functions and secondary mechanisms.

These are not simple implementations. They represent a shift toward portfolio-level engineering of illiquid assets within liquid frameworks.

The challenge is not simply investor understanding. It is how these structures behave under stress.

Liquidity not misunderstood – it is being repriced

A more important development is occurring beneath the surface.

Across markets, we are observing a shift from a system where illiquidity carried a premium, to one where liquidity itself is becoming the scarce asset.

This is evident in several ways by exit timelines in private markets extending materially, reduced certainty around the illiquidity premium, increased use of secondary markets to generate liquidity and growing emphasis on liquidity as a strategic portfolio tool.

Even large, sophisticated investors are now explicitly managing toward a balance between liquid and illiquid assets, recognising that liquidity provides optionality and resilience. In that context, recent behaviour in private credit is not an isolated issue. It is a reflection of a broader repricing of liquidity across the system.

Market functioning is the deeper signal

It is difficult to isolate private credit from what is occurring across markets more broadly.

We are increasingly observing elevated volatility in sovereign bond markets, reduced depth in core fixed income markets, inconsistent behaviour from traditional safe havens and correlations that are becoming less reliable.

At times, cash is acting as the only reliable nominal safe haven.

The critical distinction is between volatility and market functioning. Volatility is expected. A deterioration in functioning – where liquidity becomes fragile, positioning dominates fundamentals, and price signals become less reliable – is far more significant.

If liquidity dynamics are becoming less reliable in the deepest markets globally, it is difficult to argue that developments in private credit are simply the result of behaviour in one segment of the investor base.

Private credit is not one thing

Another limitation of the current narrative is the tendency to treat private credit as a single, homogeneous asset class.

In practice, it spans senior, investment-grade lending to large corporates; mid-market direct lending; higher-risk, leveraged or structurally complex exposures; and sector-specific concentrations, including software and technology.

Recent stress has been concentrated in more aggressive parts of the market – particularly where underwriting standards weakened or sector exposures became concentrated.

This is consistent with historical credit cycles. Periods of stress do not invalidate the asset class. They differentiate between underwriting discipline and excess risk-taking.

Private credit has grown significantly as lending has shifted away from traditional banks into non-bank channels. It has not yet been tested at this scale through a full credit cycle.

That testing of the system is now beginning. This reflects a normal progression that includes strong managers with disciplined underwriting gaining share, weaker or more aggressive participants being exposed and dispersion increasing across strategies and outcomes.

This is not a failure of the asset class. It is a function of scale and cycle.

Implementation challenge sits at the portfolio level

Where this becomes more complex and where the wealth channel is often operating at the frontier – is in portfolio construction.

Key challenges include rebalancing between public and private assets during stress, meeting client liquidity needs when underlying assets cannot be realised, avoiding reliance on inflows or liquid sleeves, and aligning portfolio-level liquidity expectations with underlying asset reality.

These are not issues of disclosure. They are issues of implementation, governance and design.

In our work with wealth practitioners and portfolio decision-makers – including through an upcoming executive-level program on private markets in New York – what is consistently evident is that the challenge is not access or awareness, but implementation at the portfolio level under real-world liquidity, behavioural and regulatory constraints.

It is precisely these dynamics that risk being overlooked when the discussion is reduced to a question of “misuse”.

It is also important to recognise that the wealth ecosystem is not homogeneous. There is a growing cohort of practitioners operating with institutional-quality due diligence frameworks, deep multi-asset portfolio construction expertise, and a strong commitment to ongoing education.

In many cases, integrating private markets into client portfolios across real-world constraints is more complex than traditional institutional implementation.

The idea that capability resides solely within institutional settings is increasingly outdated.

This is a system transition, not a segment failure

Several forces are converging: geopolitical impact becoming persistent, technological disruption accelerating, capital requirements expanding (infrastructure, energy, AI), and markets are becoming more interconnected.

At the same time the boundary between public and private markets is blurring, credit is increasingly viewed as an integrated opportunity set, and portfolio construction is shifting toward more adaptive frameworks.

In that environment, it is inevitable that liquidity assumptions are tested, structures evolve and dispersion increases.

Private credit is not breaking. But nor is it accurate to characterise the current environment as a simple mismatch between product design and retail investor behaviour.

What we are observing is a broader transition in how liquidity is valued, how credit markets are structured, and how portfolios are constructed in a more complex system.

Reducing this to a “retail misuse” narrative risks missing the more important signal.

Nick Schonemaker is a parter in Portfolio Construction Forum.