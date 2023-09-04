After announcing a capital raise, professional networking platform Ensombl has officially expanded its international presence with a launch in Cape Town, South Africa.

More than 60 guests attended the event, including local financial advisers, South Africa’s Financial Planning Institute chair Kirsty Scully and Ensombl’s South African podcast host Louis van der Merwe.

Ensombl’s goal in launching a South African version of its adviser platform is consistent with the ethos that has underpinned its growth in Australia – driving the positive evolution of financial advice.

The networking platform re-branded from XY Adviser last year as part of its international growth project.