The Albanese government has released a consultation paper examining the regulatory framework for Managed Investment Schemes to ensure it remains fit‑for‑purpose and effectively protects investors from unnecessary financial risk.

The government announced there would be a MIS review in its October budget last year.

The consultation paper is seeking feedback on several issues, including whether:

The wholesale client thresholds remain appropriate;

The governance and compliance frameworks promote the effective operation of schemes;

The regulation of schemes with real property is appropriate; and

The rights of investors are adequately protected.

Additionally, the government is seeking views on how to reduce regulatory burden without detracting from consumer outcomes.

Submissions close on Friday, 29 September 2023.