CountPlus has changed its name to Count after 99.94 per cent of shareholder votes were cast in support at a recent EGM in Sydney.

Count CEO Hugh Humphrey said the change signalled a new phase for the company and represented a unification of the corporate businesses and opportunities for growth.

Count will roll out its new branding over the coming months. It expects to see more firms take on the updated identity.

Four equity partner firms operating in eight locations around the country have also chosen to rebrand their firms as Count.

Count announced the proposed name change ahead of the EGM two months ago.