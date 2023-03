CountPlus (officially known as CountPlus Limited) will host an Extraordinary General Meeting on 4 May to vote on a name change to Count Limited.

Announced to the ASX on Friday afternoon, shareholders have been encouraged to ask questions beforehand for a “considered response”, but may also ask questions at the EGM.

Each shareholder will have one vote per share if they are present in person or by proxy. The deadline for a security to be eligible for the vote is 7pm on 2 May.