Wealth management platform developer FNZ has partnered with UK full-service digital bank Virgin Money to launch a digital investment platform for retail investors in the UK.

FNZ is currently working with CFS to develop its new Edge platform, as well has the migration of UBS Australia onto post-trade processing engine SynOps in December 2022.

In a media release, Virgin Money said it selected FNZ as its partner because of its technology, proven ability in delivering direct-to-consumer propositions, its track record of platform implementations, and its ability to provide end-to-end digital experiences across multiple channels.

In addition to the front-end user experience, FNZ is also providing Virgin Money with full investment operations capabilities covering back-end operations, investor administration, and contact centre solutions.

Virgin Money and investment company abrdn developed the direct-to-consumer platform in a joint venture called Virgin Money Investments.

It will offer Virgin Money customers a range of features and capabilities that will make investing easier, faster, and more convenient.