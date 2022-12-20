Global wealth management platform FNZ has migrated UBS Australia onto post-trade processing engine SynOps.

In a media releases, UBS said this migration will ensure that more end investors can access a greater variety of investments more efficiently.

SynOps is FNZ’s post-trade securities processing engine and is part of FNZ’s Syn product suite

which provides real-time trade and settlements processing capabilities at a global level.

Operational improvements have been delivered across the board, including in multi-entity

processing, inventory management, financial reporting, and access to data.

The FNZ platform enables UBS to further optimize its operations through the ability to add additional

markets and asset classesrapidly. UBS will continue to rely on FNZ to ensure that their operations

scale efficiently as volumes increase over the coming years.

FNZ also collaborated with CFS this year to design the new platform Edge.