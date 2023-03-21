The Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) is seeking nominations for two open three-year positions on its board of directors, beginning on 1 April 2024.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia is an FPSB member and former FPA chief executive Dante De Gori currently leads the global organisation.

FPSB’s board of directors is responsible for guiding the organisation’s administration of its public interest mission and vision; developing governing policies that address the broadest levels of all organisational decisions and situations; identifying needs and advocating on behalf of FPSB’s stakeholders; and overseeing organisational performance and providing strategic guidance to FPSB’s CEO.

FPSB and its network of organisations span 27 territories representing more than 213,000 certified financial planner professionals worldwide.

Nominees for FPSB’s board of directors must be able to participate in English-language meetings. They cannot be staff members, directors, or office holders with affiliated organisations. FPSB strongly prefers that CFP professional nominees have senior-level volunteer experience with FPSB or an FPSB Affiliate and the endorsement of their affiliate organisation. FPSB expects to finalise its selection for the FPSB Board in October 2023.

Selected candidates will join other volunteer board members from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the Netherlands.