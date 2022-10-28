After moving on from the Financial Planning Association less than a year ago, Dante De Gori will lead the highest global authority on professionalism and advocacy in financial advice.

De Gori departed the Financial Planning Association of Australia as CEO last year with Sarah Abood taking over.

He joined the Financial Planning Standards Board in May as head of stakeholder engagement and had been chair of the FPSB Council and Chief Executives Committee from 2018 to 2021.

The Australian iteration of the FPA is sixth largest affiliate within the FPSB network which represents certified financial planners globally.

FPSB chair Garry Muriwai said De Gori will play a valuable role in helping advance the global financial planning profession.

“Dante’s deep experience in, and passion for, the financial planning profession combined with his exemplary leadership skills were sought-after assets to drive FPSB’s vision and mission forward.”

A solid resume

De Gori joined the FPA in February 2010 as general manager for policy and government relations.

He became general manager of policy and conduct in September 2012 before being promoted to lead the association as CEO in February 2016.

For six years, De Gori led teams focused on standards, certification, education, events, advocacy and consumer awareness, and advocated for professionalism in financial planning in Australia.

“The value of financial planning and of working with a financial planner who has committed to competency and ethical standards, like a CFP professional, is becoming increasingly important with the rise of technology, finfluencers, geopolitical conflicts and inflation,” De Gori said.

Leading the way

The appointment of an Australian should come as no surprise which has been held in high regard by the board.

Earlier this year, former CEO Noel Maye praised Australia’s regulatory environment and commitment to professionalism.

“You have a regulatory regime that is more focused on finding solutions that tries to ensure consumers get access to advice and digging deep into what advice is,” Maye told Professional Planner in April during one of his final interviews before leaving his role.

Now succeeding Maye, De Gori praised his contributions to the industry and “future-proofing” of the profession globally.

“A true advocate and pioneer, Noel has been instrumental in paving the way to establish financial planning as a distinct profession with CFP certification its global symbol of excellence,” De Gori said.