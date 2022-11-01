Sydney-based portfolio manager, Peak Investment Partners, has launched a new online investment solution called Peak Invest.

Although created for a broad audience, it is mainly aimed at those who currently cannot access the firm’s traditional service for high-net-worth clients.

Peak Invest will initially offer access to its Australian Equities Growth Portfolio, which invests in the ASX-300 and targets a long-term gross total return of 7-8%. The minimum amount to get started is only $10,000.

It will also offer its International Growth Portfolio, which invests in direct shares on the US and London exchanges.