AvatarIndustry UpdatesNovember 1, 2022 | 2.04pm
Save Article

Ironbark Asset Management will now offer Robeco’s Emerging Conservative Equity, Global Developed Sustainable Enhanced Index Equity, and SDG Credit Income strategies to wholesale investors in Australia.

“We believe Ironbark’s well-resourced business allows Robeco’s strategies to be fully supported in the wholesale channel,” said Stephen Dennis, the managing director and head of Robeco Australia, New Zealand & Oceania.

“We look forward to working alongside the Ironbark team in continuing to build the wholesale channel.”

Sam Besley of Robeco will also join Ironbark’s funds management team as a key account manager.

Since opening in 2012, Robeco has grown substantially and built a significant institutional client base around quant, sustainability, and credit investing.

Ironbark has been operating as a successful distributor and responsible entity for its investment partners in Australia for over 13 years.

, , , ,

Join the discussion