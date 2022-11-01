Ironbark Asset Management will now offer Robeco’s Emerging Conservative Equity, Global Developed Sustainable Enhanced Index Equity, and SDG Credit Income strategies to wholesale investors in Australia.

“We believe Ironbark’s well-resourced business allows Robeco’s strategies to be fully supported in the wholesale channel,” said Stephen Dennis, the managing director and head of Robeco Australia, New Zealand & Oceania.

“We look forward to working alongside the Ironbark team in continuing to build the wholesale channel.”

Sam Besley of Robeco will also join Ironbark’s funds management team as a key account manager.

Since opening in 2012, Robeco has grown substantially and built a significant institutional client base around quant, sustainability, and credit investing.

Ironbark has been operating as a successful distributor and responsible entity for its investment partners in Australia for over 13 years.