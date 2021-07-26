Session video
Paul Heath: Fireside chat: Koda Capital and its future
An intimate conversation with Paul Heath, chief executive of one of the most successful organisations in this period of divestment and disruption.
SPEAKERS:
Paul Heath, chief executive, Koda Capital
MODERATOR: Colin Tate, chief executive, Conexus Financial
VIEW ROB’S PRESENTATION SLIDES HERE
