Dante De Gori and Jeffrey Scott: Humans of advice: morale, supply & succession

The advice industry is at a critical point in its journey towards professionalism. The wealth management exit, education standards and convoluted compliance all make offering advice more complicated than ever before. This session considers the undersupply challenge and how to make the work more rewarding and appealing to both new entrants and fatigued incumbents.

SPEAKERS:

Dante De Gori, chief executive, Financial Planning Association, Australia

Jeffrey Scott, head of advice strategy, MetLife

MODERATOR: Colin Tate, chief executive, Conexus Financial