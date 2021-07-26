Paul Barrett, Anne Graham and Rob Jones: Thriving in times of change

With the banks exiting the space, technology providing new efficiencies and with clients requiring fresh ideas around the relationship with advice there is considerable scope for practices to excel and grow. This session explores case studies of how innovative practices are redefining the scope, scale and profitability of advice as a service.
SPEAKERS:
Paul Barrett, chief executive, AZ Next Generation Advisor
Anne Graham, CEO/financial adviser, StoryWealth
Rob Jones, chief executive, Peloton Partners
MODERATOR: Matthew Smith, director of retail content, Conexus Financial
Poll results
For a stable, well placed advice practice with a willingness to invest in growth, where would you be putting you time and money?
- Staff
- Technology and data
- Investment expertise
- Marketing (incl. social and website)