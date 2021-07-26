Session video

David Bell, Liz Hughes and Paddy McCrudden: Retirement advice: the great untapped opportunity

While the financial services system has been focused on accumulating and growing assets, it’s largely kept strategies and discussions specifically pertinent to retirees at bay. On the eve of new rules and focus on retirees by the superannuation industry, this session explores the tools and strategies it takes to be a retirement consultant.

SPEAKERS:
David Bell, executive director, The Conexus Institute
Elizabeth Hughes, director, WealthSpring Financial
Paddy McCrudden, head of retirement solutions and data science, Magellan Financial
MODERATOR: Colin Tate, chief executive, Conexus Financial

Poll results

The prevailing conditions of low returns on cash and sovereign fixed income mean that clients will need new portfolios into retirement.

  • Strongly agree
  • Agree
  • Disagree
  • Strongly disagree

How effective do you believe the Retirement Income Covenant will be in leading to better retirement outcomes for superannuation members?

  • Very effective
  • Effective
  • Marginally effective
  • Ineffective