David Bell, Liz Hughes and Paddy McCrudden: Retirement advice: the great untapped opportunity

While the financial services system has been focused on accumulating and growing assets, it’s largely kept strategies and discussions specifically pertinent to retirees at bay. On the eve of new rules and focus on retirees by the superannuation industry, this session explores the tools and strategies it takes to be a retirement consultant.

SPEAKERS:

David Bell, executive director, The Conexus Institute

Elizabeth Hughes, director, WealthSpring Financial

Paddy McCrudden, head of retirement solutions and data science, Magellan Financial

MODERATOR: Colin Tate, chief executive, Conexus Financial