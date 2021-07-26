Session video

Elisabeth Kong, Chris Mather and Matt Stovald: Fintech is the answer, but what is the question?

Experts in advice technology, strategy and implementation weigh in on what advisers and practice owners need to prioritise right now to ensure technology can turn the dial on efficiency and scalability within their businesses.

SPEAKERS:
Elisabeth Kong, managing director, Future Creative
Christopher Mather, head of distribution, BT Platforms, BT Financial Group
Matt Stovold, head of digital, Franklin Templeton
MODERATOR: Matthew Smith, director of retail content, Conexus Financial

Related reading, BT Financial Group

BT 2021 UK Study Tour
Critical trends impacting the future of the U.S Wealth Advisory
Transitioning to an AFSL
Register for our latest BT Technical webinars
Listen to our latest technical podcasts
Join BT Academy
Five to thrive

Poll results

What do you believe is the biggest roadblock to more new fintech solutions being adopted by financial advice practices?

  • Reluctance to change
  • Lacklustre products
  • Cost
  • Regulatory uncertainty