Elisabeth Kong, Chris Mather and Matt Stovald: Fintech is the answer, but what is the question?

Experts in advice technology, strategy and implementation weigh in on what advisers and practice owners need to prioritise right now to ensure technology can turn the dial on efficiency and scalability within their businesses.
SPEAKERS:
Elisabeth Kong, managing director, Future Creative
Christopher Mather, head of distribution, BT Platforms, BT Financial Group
Matt Stovold, head of digital, Franklin Templeton
MODERATOR: Matthew Smith, director of retail content, Conexus Financial
Poll results
What do you believe is the biggest roadblock to more new fintech solutions being adopted by financial advice practices?
- Reluctance to change
- Lacklustre products
- Cost
- Regulatory uncertainty