Eugene Ardino, Josh Persky and Brett Taggart: Efficiency, scale & options: managed accounts in 2021

With practices having a range of challenges including compliance, human resource and marketing services, elements of streamlining have the potential to improve all aspects of the business model. This session debates the challenges and opportunities posed by managed accounts in simplifying life for advisers across a practice.
SPEAKERS:
Eugene Ardino, chief executive, Lifespan Financial Planning
Josh Persky, head of model portfolio solutions, BlackRock
Brett Taggart, managing director, Financial Planning, Bell Partners
MODERATOR: Matthew Smith, director of retail content, Conexus Financial
Poll results
Is it fair that advice practices charge their clients a separate managed account fee?
- Yes, it’s levied to cover the cost of investment IP, investment committees etc
- No, this type of payment is conflicted
- No, we don’t run managed accounts at all