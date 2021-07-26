Session video
Matt Lawler: Resetting and moving forward
Advice executives discuss the challenges of resetting following the Hayne Royal Commission, consider the pathways to new models and discuss a new future for advice at scale.
SPEAKERS:
Matt Lawler, managing director of advice, AMP Australia
MODERATOR: Matthew Smith, director of retail content, Conexus Financial
