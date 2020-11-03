Episode 1: Resilience in uncertain times: private equity as a diversifier

Navigating investments in 2020 has been complicated in the face of sharp declines in GDP, volatility of listed equities and the low yields from traditional fixed income. Offering reduced correlation to listed assets, nimble governance and long-term management focus, this conversation considers how private equity might act as an attractive diversifier for wholesale investors.

Speakers

Serge Allaire, portfolio manager, MLC Asset Management

Jonathan Armitage, chief investment officer, MLC Asset Management

Paul Saliba, founder, Evolutionary Portfolio Services

Moderator: Laurence Parker-Brown, institutional content producer, Conexus Financial