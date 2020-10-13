Zen and the art of advice

Before moving forward, it’s important for advisers and business owners to first step back and consider what they stand for. With so much change in policy and regulation, business models, professional standards and technology in recent years, this episode aims to help advisers detangle their thinking, drawing on practical and philosophical guidance to prepare for the next stage of progress and development.

Participants:

• Martin Morris, head of distribution, Praemium

• Paul Forbes, adviser/owner, Robina Financial Services/AAN Network

Moderator:

• Matthew Smith, Conexus Financial/Professional Planner