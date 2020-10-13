Taking on technology

In this digital age, businesses of all sizes will thrive or whiter based on how they incorporate technology. While advisers may not have necessarily been at the forefront of technology adoption in the past, so much has changed in the composition and purpose of advice practices in recent years, from revenue models, to how advisers spend their time and the expectations clients have of advice relationships. This episode considers where business owners and operators are best placed to spend energy and capital now incorporating technology with an eye to where future models are heading.

Participants:

• Matt Heine, chief executive, Netwealth

• Paul Campbell, founder/managing director, Xeppo

Moderator:

• Matthew Smith, Conexus Financial/Professional Planner